FY24 Appropriations Requests

Senator Feinstein is currently accepting congressionally directed spending requests. Requests for programmatic funding and language requests will be accepted at a future date.

Congressionally directed spending (referred to as “community project funding” in the House of Representatives) provides direct support for projects in California communities. Senator Feinstein encourages applications for eligible and impactful projects. Please click on the following links and complete the application to submit a request.

The deadline for congressionally directed spending requests for Fiscal Year 2024 is March 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET.

Please check back for the deadline to submit a programmatic funding or language request.

Fiscal Year 2024 programmatic funding (non-CDS) and language requests – NON-DEFENSE

Fiscal Year 2024 programmatic funding (non-CDS) and language requests – DEFENSE

For more information about each type of request and for submission instructions, please see below. If you have additional questions, please contact Appropriations_Feinstein@feinstein.senate.gov for non-defense issues and Defense_Appropriations@feinstein.senate.gov for defense appropriations questions.

Programmatic Funding and Language Requests: These types of requests are general funding requests for national and regional programs, and/or bill and report language requests that directs, encourages, or urges an agency or department to carry out an action.

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests: According to Senate Rule XLIV, a CDS is a provision “included primarily at the request of a Senator providing, authorizing, or recommending a specific amount of discretionary budget authority, credit authority, or other spending authority for a contract, loan, loan guarantee, grant, loan authority or other expenditure with or to an entity, or targeted to a specific State, location or Congressional district, other than through a statutory or administrative formula-driven or competitive award process.” Generally speaking, CDS is funding requested for a specific project in a specific location. Not all subcommittees will be accepting requests for CDS spending, so please pay attention to specific subcommittee guidance.

Congressionally Directed Spending – Eligible Agencies and Accounts

PLEASE READ the Fiscal Year 2024 subcommittee guidance (found here) for eligible agencies and accounts, and information required for CDS applications.

Instructions and tips for filling out the forms:

The website will ask you to create an account (if you represent multiple governments/non-profits/companies, please use your own contact information, do not create a separate account for each client.)

You can submit multiple applications through one account.

Please ensure that you provide accurate contact information as sometimes we must have questions answered quickly to meet Appropriations Committee needs.

Each “application” is the equivalent of one request form.

You must submit a separate application for each request. Do not combine requests on the same application. An application with multiple requests will not be considered.

combine requests on the same application. After creating your account, click start application -> Go to application.

If you do not have a request under a required * section please write “N/A.” .

. You may save, exit and return to an application at any time *before* you click submit.

you click submit. *After* you click “submit questionnaire” you CANNOT edit the form.

you click “submit questionnaire” you CANNOT edit the form. You will receive an email confirming receipt, but this email will not provide a copy of the submitted application.

To view/print an application for your own files, go back to your account’s main page “My Applications” (top left corner of the website).



The website will not let you submit a request form after the 10 p.m. deadline.

Transparency and Accountability

The Senate Appropriations Committee also announced the following requirements for congressionally directed spending items:

Existing Requirements: In reviewing member requests for congressionally directed spending items, the Senate Appropriations Committee will implement Rule XLIV of the Standing Rules of the Senate. Rule XLIV, requires rigorous procedures for accountability and transparency, such as:

No Member Financial Interest: The rules forbid any member from pursuing a congressionally directed spending item to further his or her financial interest, or that of his or her immediate family. Each member requesting a congressionally directed spending item must certify in writing that there is no such interest and make that certification available to the public.

Request in Writing: Any member requesting a congressionally directed spending item must do so in writing, including the Member’s name, the name and location of the intended recipient, and the purpose of the spending item.

Committee Consideration: When reporting legislation containing congressionally directed spending items, the Committee is required to make each item publicly available online in a searchable format as soon as practicable after the mark up (including the name of each Member requesting the item).

Disclosure Before Floor Consideration: The rules prohibit a vote on a motion to proceed to a bill or a vote on adoption of a conference report, unless the chair of the committee certifies that a complete list of congressionally directed spending items has been publicly available for at least 48 hours.

Point of Order Against New Projects in Conference Reports: A point of order may be raised against a provision of the conference report if it includes a congressionally directed spending item that was not included in either the House or Senate bills.

Reforms: In addition to these important requirements, rules for congressionally directed spending items will be further enhanced with reforms that will:

Institute a 1 percent cap on discretionary spending for congressionally directed spending items;

Ban congressionally directed spending items to for-profit entities;

Require Senators to post online their congressionally directed spending item requests, as well as their financial certification disclosures attesting that they do not have any financial interest in any of the items requested; and

Require the Government Accountability Office to audit a sample of enacted congressionally directed spending items and report its findings to Congress.

Disclaimer

Please note that any congressionally directed spending requests are for informational purposes only and are not an application for federal funding. Submission of such requests does not constitute a binding commitment on any party nor a guarantee that any organization will be awarded funding from any federal agency through this process. Furthermore, the submission, review, and approval of applications for federal funding will be carried out consistent with federal agency rules and regulations.

