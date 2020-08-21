In over 20 years of Tahoe Summits, much has been done to protect the lake

Originally published in the Tahoe Daily Tribune

By Dianne Feinstein

Growing up in Northern California, I spent my summers visiting the Tahoe Basin, learning to appreciate the natural environment. Those summers were filled with trips into the remarkable backcountry, biking around the lake’s 72-mile perimeter and swimming in its clear, blue water.

It’s those memories that I would carry with me each year into the Lake Tahoe Summit – California and Nevada’s annual meeting to discuss the challenges facing our shared lake. Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to gather in person on the shores of the lake this year, but instead will gather virtually to celebrate Lake Tahoe and the progress we’ve made protecting it.

The push to protect the lake began more than 20 years ago, during the first Lake Tahoe Summit. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada invited President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, and the California and Nevada congressional delegations to the lake that year to kick off what has become a decades-long mission.

Since that first summit, we’ve worked across state borders and in coordination with private industry to form a public-private partnership I call “Team Tahoe.” Lake Tahoe is a great example of how aggressive conservation measures, strict planning and strong cooperation between all levels of government and the private sector can successfully protect our natural treasures for future generations.

In 1968, when measurements were first taken, water clarity was 102 feet, far better than we’ve seen in recent decades. Human-caused pollution and sedimentation has led to record lows of visibility. Now, climate change exacerbates various factors to further degrade water clarity.