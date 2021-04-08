Feinstein Statement on Biden’s Gun Actions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on actions President Biden is taking to reform gun laws:

“I applaud President Biden for bringing some common sense to the gun laws in this country. For far too long, Congress has failed to act. Gun violence has reached epidemic levels in this country and we have to take action.

“President Biden is taking an important step to stop the spread of ‘ghost guns’ that are currently impossible to trace. These guns are being used more frequently in crimes, particularly in cities like Los Angeles, and we need to do more to stop their proliferation.

“The president directed the Justice Department to make it clear that stabilizing braces are covered by the National Firearms Act. Stabilizing braces can be attached to pistols and effectively turn them into rifles. Gun manufacturers have exploited this technicality to sell pistols that are in reality rifles to avoid regulations. This is an important provision of the Assault Weapons Ban I introduced last month with Congressman Cicilline.

“President Biden is also prioritizing extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws. These laws, which several states have already adopted, allow family members or law enforcement officers to go to court to get a temporary, legal order to remove guns from those who are a danger to themselves or others. By providing model legislation for states to implement, I’m hopeful that more states will pass and use these measures. Congressman Carbajal and I introduced legislation last Congress that would allow states to access federal funds to implement extreme risk laws, and we will continue to advocate for that change.

“Finally, I hope the Senate moves on the president’s ATF nominee, David Chipman. ATF hasn’t had a confirmed director since 2015, and that’s simply unacceptable. ATF’s critical responsibilities range from investigating crimes related to firearms and explosives to battling illegal sales of alcohol and tobacco products. I’m glad that President Biden has nominated someone with a long career at ATF and a strong track record on gun safety issues to lead this important agency.”

