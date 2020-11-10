Feinstein Statement on Passing of Saeb Erekat

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the death of Saeb Erekat, who for many years served as the chief Palestinian negotiator:

“I met with Saeb Erekat, a longtime Palestinian negotiator, several times over the past three decades. He was a tireless defender of the Palestinian people and a staunch advocate for a two-state solution that would allow Palestinians and Israelis to live side-by-side in peace.

“I send my condolences to Saeb Erekat’s family and to the Palestinian people for their loss.”

