Feinstein Statement on Returning to Washington

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after returning to Washington yesterday to resume her Senate duties as she continues to recover from medical complications related to the shingles virus:

“I have returned to Washington and am prepared to resume my duties in the Senate. I’m grateful for all the well-wishes over the past couple of months and for the excellent care that I received from my medical team in San Francisco.

“The Senate faces many important issues, but the most pressing is to ensure our government doesn’t default on its financial obligations. I also look forward to resuming my work on the Judiciary Committee considering the president’s judicial nominees.

“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus. My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein was initially diagnosed with shingles on February 26 by her physician in San Francisco. She was briefly hospitalized until March 6 and then returned home to continue her recovery.

She is still experiencing temporary side effects from the virus including vision and balance impairments. Her doctors have recommended that she maintain a lighter schedule as she returns to work. She may also at times require the use of a wheelchair to travel around the Capitol.

She was previously vaccinated against shingles and encourages anyone eligible for the vaccine to discuss that option with their primary care provider.

