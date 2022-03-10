Feinstein Secures $69 Million in Funding for Central Valley, Northern California Projects

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) applauded passage of the fiscal year 2022 government funding bill, which included more than $69 million in direct funding for Central Valley and Northern California projects that the senator requested from the Appropriations Committee.

“Fighting to ensure California gets its share of federal funds is a top priority for me,” Feinstein said. “The fiscal year 2022 omnibus funding bill includes more than $69 million in specific projects in the Central Valley and Northern California.

“We were able to get this critical funding included in the bill for a number of project that address priorities in the region.”

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of Central Valley and Northern California projects included in the bill at the request of Senator Feinstein:

Calaveras County

$1 million to improve the Copper Cove Wastewater Treatment and Reclamation Facility to ensure it will comply with current and future regulations, meets local demand for reclaimed water and facilitates projected growth.

Del Norte County

$3.1 million to renovate the Del Norte County Jail to remodel an existing recreation room to address security concerns and update an existing booking area to create three additional recreation rooms.

El Dorado County

$269,000 for the Fire Academy at Lake Tahoe Community College to purchase the necessary materials and equipment to train cadets.

Fresno County

$2 million for the Fresno Yosemite Airport Terminal Expansion and Safety Enhancement Project to improve passenger safety while boarding and disembarking.

$665,000 for the Urban Heat Island Mitigation and Edible Food Rescue and Distribution Project to expand services provided by the Healthy Food Hub.

Inyo County

$205,000 to establish an Eastern Sierra Business Center in Bishop. The funds would be used to purchase broadband, furniture, and equipment for the center.

Merced County

$3 million for Gustine to install a 1-million-gallon water tank storage system and booster pump station to replace the current 75,000-gallon tank.

$500,000 for the Los Banos Creek Detention Dam to study whether an existing flood protection reservoir can be expanded.

$310,000 for First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center to fund a pilot program to provide up to an additional 900 individuals with mental health services.

$950,000 for Gustine to complete the Water Loop Line Project to build out a safe water distribution system.

Nevada County

$1 million for the North San Juan Fire Suppression System to install a 330,000-gallon water storage tank, pipeline and fire hydrants in downtown North San Juan, which currently lacks public water service and an emergency water pipeline for fire suppression.

$750,000 for the Sierra Nevada Memorial Miners Hospital to establish a rural primary health and urgent care clinic in western Nevada County, a federally designated, medically underserved area.

$750,000 for the County of Nevada for the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone fuels reduction treatment project.

Placer County

$75,000 for the Roseville-PCWA Cooperative Water Reliability project to increase the amount of water available for the city of Roseville and the Placer County Water Agency.

$585,000 for Placer County for a body-worn camera program for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sacramento County

$5 million for the Sacramento River Basin Floodplain Reactivation project to reactivate floodplains, provide fish rearing habitat, generate fish food, improve fish passage and enhance overall ecosystem function while maintaining farming, flood protection and managed wetland operations.

$3.9 million for the Sacramento River Fish Screen Program to complete one of the final two high-priority fish screen projects on the Sacramento River, make significant progress on the second project and make other needed investments in fish passage and fish screens.

$1.7 million for the Fairbairn Groundwater Well to build a new groundwater well that will produce approximately 2 million gallons of drinking water, enough to serve approximately 5,000 households.

$1 million to Meristem to help prepare and place young adults with autism into internships with local businesses.

$1 million to the California Workforce Association Youth Apprenticeship Initiative to help establish youth apprenticeship programs across the state.

$350,000 to help establish the Rancho Cordova Youth Center, which will be the first youth center within the community. The funds would assist in the start-up costs and programming development, including staffing, computer lab equipment, art supplies, books, and sports equipment.

$575,000 for California State University, Sacramento, for the purchase of lab equipment.

$585,000 for the Citrus Heights Water District in Sacramento for a groundwater production well.

San Joaquin County

$200,000 for the Lower San Joaquin River Flood Control Project to fund the second phase of a feasibility study.

Solano County

$431,000 for Solano County to construct accessible recreational trails at Rockville Trails Preserve.

$900,000 for the Vallejo Police Department community mobile mental health response unit pilot program.

Tulare County

$1.8 million for the Earlimart Public Utility District for a well treatment improvement project.

$1.3 million for the Earlimart Public Utility District for a sewer relief project.

Yolo County

$2 million for the Lower Cache Creek Feasibility Study for planning, engineering and design for a flood risk management project.

Yuba County

$33 million for Beale Air Force Base to collocate and modernize office, mission planning, training and maintenance space for Air Force aviators and mechanics.

$500,000 for PRIDE Industries to create a pilot to provide vocational rehabilitation services through a virtual platform to 200 students with disabilities.

