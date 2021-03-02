Feinstein Statement on Mass Fatality Vehicle Accident in El Centro

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the collision of an SUV and a semitractor-trailer near El Centro in Imperial County, Calif., that killed 15 people:

“I’m heartbroken to hear of an accident involving an SUV and a truck that has killed 15 people near El Centro. My thoughts are with the families of all those involved.

“My office is closely monitoring the situation as we learn more about this horrific crash. My thanks to the Imperial County Fire Department and other first responders for their swift response and the various medical centers in the area that treated injured passengers.”

###