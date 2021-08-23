After FDA Finalizes Pfizer Vaccine Approval, Feinstein Reiterates Need for Vaccinations

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein today released the following statement encouraging unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated after the FDA announced its full approval of the Pfizer vaccine:

“The COVID-19 Delta variant is hitting hospitals especially hard. Nearly all of the individuals who are now hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. This is further evidence that we must get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“This variant is proving to be more dangerous than the original virus. It’s not only more transmissible, more younger Americans are requiring hospitalization and even dying in this latest surge, something we didn’t see in the past.

“Getting vaccinated is literally a matter of life and death. It will protect you from becoming so sick that you need hospital care, and it drastically lowers the chances that contracting the virus will lead to death. The more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we’ll be able to return to normal life.

“FDA’s full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine should boost confidence for those who have yet to get the vaccine. It will also pave the way for more organizations to require vaccination for employees, customers and guests. Additionally, I’m looking into how the federal government can further encourage vaccination, as this must be an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

