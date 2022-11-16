Feinstein, Padilla Encourage Californians to Utilize Federal Home Heating Assistance Program

California to receive more than $270 million through LIHEAP Program

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today encouraged Californians to apply for funding assistance through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program helps reduce heating costs for low-income families and seniors during winter months.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced $4.5 billion for the LIHEAP program nationwide. California will receive nearly $274 million.

To apply for LIHEAP funding, Californians should visit the California Department of Community Services and Development website here.

“LIHEAP is a critical resource for thousands of Californians during the winter months,” Senator Feinstein said. “I’m pleased that Congress was able to secure additional funding for this program and I encourage all eligible Californians to apply for this assistance to help reduce their home heating costs.”

“Too many families are forced to choose between paying for heat or for other essentials during the winter months—this is why LIHEAP is so crucial,” Senator Padilla said. “I voted for expanded LIHEAP funding, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and now California will receive over $277 million to help households with the costs of home heating and unpaid utility bills. This program also helps bring down costs for working families through home energy repairs. I am proud to support LIHEAP and encourage families to check their eligibility for this important program.”

