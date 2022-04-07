Feinstein Statement on Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Throughout the confirmation process, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed why President Biden nominated her. She displayed an exceptional legal mind, impeccable integrity and a commitment to impartiality – qualities that will make her an outstanding justice.

“Beyond her qualifications, I was most impressed with her deep understanding that the Supreme Court isn’t an academic body but an institution that affects all Americans with its decisions. That respect for the role the law plays in people’s lives will serve her well as she joins the court.

“This is a great day for our country. Judge Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court and only the sixth woman justice in our nation’s history. She will join three other women justices, giving the court near-gender parity for the first time in 233 years.

“The Supreme Court should look like the country it serves, and with this confirmation, we move closer to that ideal. I’m proud to support Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation and I’m glad to see the Senate confirm her with bipartisan support.”

###