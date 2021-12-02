Feinstein on Need for COVID-19 Vaccinations, Boosters as Omicron Variant Identified in California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement reiterating the need for Californians to get vaccinated and keep their guard up against COVID-19, particularly in the wake of the identification of a new variant of the virus found in California:

“The recent discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in California underscores the threat this virus continues to pose to the United States. Thankfully, we know how to fight this virus: get vaccinated.

“Two California counties stand as stark examples: Marin County, with a vaccination rate of 80 percent, has seen just one COVID-19 death over the last two weeks. Yolo County, a smaller county with a vaccination rate of just 62 percent, has seen five deaths over the same period.

“In fact, the California Department of Public Health says unvaccinated people are seven times more likely get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated Californians, 12 times more likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die. All data point to the vaccine as saving lives.

“We must proceed with caution and maintain public health measures that have been effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19. First and foremost this means getting vaccinated and receiving a booster when eligible. And I urge everyone to follow other precautions to protect against COVID-19.

“As scientists work to learn more about the omicron variant, it is critical that Californians keep their guard up and not let pandemic fatigue put you at risk. Our fight against this terrible disease has been successful when we follow science, so let’s continue down that path.”

###