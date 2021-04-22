Feinstein Supports President Biden’s Call For Climate Change Action

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after President Biden called for dramatic actions to reduce global emissions by the end of the decade:

“Climate change demands that we act quickly to minimize its most harmful effects. I’m glad President Biden is answering this call to action by committing the United States to reducing our emissions by 2030 to 50 percent of the 2005 level.

“The next decade is going to be crucial in keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, and President Biden has put us on track to meet that challenge. These are ambitious but achievable goals. To achieve them, we must transition to more renewable electricity, electrify our transportation systems and reduce emissions from industrial plants, buildings and agriculture.

“California knows all too well the cost of climate change. From longer droughts to deadlier wildfires to rising sea levels, we’re experiencing the effects of climate change every day.

“That is why we’re leading efforts to reduce our emissions. California has set a goal of 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045 and all new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035 and medium and heavy-duty trucks by 2045.

“These goals are achievable but only if everyone works together. President Biden has reclaimed the mantle of U.S. leadership on climate change and we’re ready to respond.”

