Feinstein: Overturning Roe Will Endanger Lives, Eviscerate Constitutional Right to Choice

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after reports that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Make no mistake, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, women will be harmed and some will die. It happened before Roe became the law of the land and it will happen again, particularly since this decision will harm low-income and at-risk women more than anyone.

“I remember the days when abortion was illegal, when we would pass the hat at Stanford to collect money so a classmate could go to Mexico for an abortion. Overturning Roe would return us to those dark ages where women don’t have safe, open access to reproductive care. This would be unconscionable.

“I routinely ask Supreme Court nominees if they will respect Supreme Court precedent. Without exception, all nominees agree that precedent is critical to our judicial system. Yet here we see a draft opinion that would overturn Roe, a super-precedent that women have relied on for five decades to control their own bodies.

“Generations of women have relied on the protections provided by Roe. This dangerous, ill-conceived opinion must not become the law of the land.”

###