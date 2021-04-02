Feinstein Statement on Capitol Attack, Murder of Capitol Police Officer

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the attack at the U.S. Capitol:

“Today’s brutal murder of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with his family and friends, and I also wish a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured.

“I’m grateful to the Capitol Police who have endured so much this year. Two officers have been killed in the line of duty and two more took their lives after the January 6 insurrection. This puts an incredible strain on the men and women who protect and defend the Capitol every day, and I thank them for their service.

“I will continue to monitor the situation at the Capitol as more information comes in. This is the second attack on the Capitol in just three months, and it has become clear the Capitol is increasingly seen as a target. In that context I believe it is important that we review all security provisions thoroughly and take responsive measures that should prove necessary.”

