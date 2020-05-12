Feinstein Statement on Kabul Attack

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that left more than a dozen mothers and newborns dead:

“Today’s horrific attack at a maternity ward in Kabul is beyond comprehension. The death of at least 15 mothers, newborn babies and nurses is a shocking evolution of violence in Afghanistan.

“Women and children – especially newborns – have always been sacrosanct, even in times of war and strife. To attack these helpless individuals in a hospital is an abrogation of basic human morality. It’s barbaric and cowardly.

“I’m also concerned that this attack occurred in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, not an outlying province. If this is any indication of how the administration’s ‘peace process’ will proceed, our nation must drastically rethink its strategy in Afghanistan.

“I’m hopeful that Afghanistan and the entire world will reject this vicious form of terrorism and demand that those responsible are held accountable. This attack exhibits an absolute lack of morals and must be forcefully denounced.”

###