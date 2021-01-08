Senators Call on DOJ, FBI to Detail Steps to Investigate Capitol Attack

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to write to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and FBI Director Christopher Wray calling for a detailed report on actions the Department of Justice and FBI are taking to investigate the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6. The Senate Judiciary Committee members request a written response to their questions by January 15, as well as a telephone briefing as soon as possible.

The full text of the letter is available here and below:

The Honorable Jeffrey A. Rosen

Acting Attorney General

Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20530

The Honorable Christopher A. Wray

Director

Federal Bureau of Investigation

935 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20535

Dear Acting Attorney General Rosen and Director Wray,

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob broke into and looted the United States Capitol, leading to injuries and deaths, including the death of a United States Capitol Police officer. The swift and effective investigation and prosecution of those who illegally broke into the Capitol and those who incited them to do so is essential. Please assure us that the necessary steps are being taken to identify and prosecute the participants in this crime. Early failures to gather evidence can impede later prosecutions.

In particular, please advise us:

What steps are being taken to collect and preserve evidence, including electronic evidence on social media platforms, that may be necessary for prosecutions?

Have any requests for evidence or for the preservation of evidence been made?

Who is coordinating the law enforcement response to the events of January 6, and what law enforcement agencies and prosecutorial offices are involved in this effort?

Is there any formal task force or other prosecution team being assembled to address what may be many hundreds of prosecutions?

Has anyone been tasked to review the role in this incident of right wing domestic terrorist groups or other criminal enterprises?

Please respond to this letter at your earliest convenience and no later than January 15, 2021. We also request a telephone briefing as quickly as one can be arranged.

Sincerely,

