Feinstein, Padilla to EPA: Use California’s Hydrofluorocarbon Rules as National Model

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today called on the Environmental Protection Agency to use California’s strict regulations on air conditioning and refrigeration equipment as a model to further reduce the production and use of hydrofluorocarbons nationwide.

“We urge the administration to use the authorities in the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act to move forward on the petitions that have been submitted to reinstate the Significant New Alternatives Policy program and use California’s HFC regulations as a model nationwide,” the senators wrote in a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

“Doing so would significantly reduce the harmful effects of HFCs on our climate and the frontline communities who are disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis, while also helping the United States reach President Biden’s 2030 climate goals.”

Full text of the letter follows:

May 13, 2021

The Honorable Michael Regan

Administrator

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20460

Dear Administrator Regan:

We write in support of your agency’s proposed rule to reduce the production and use of highly potent hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by 85 percent over the next 15 years, an action estimated to avoid 0.5 °C of global warming by 2100. EPA’s actions are an important first step toward implementation of the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act as enacted last year. As you further carry out the authorities in the law, we urge the agency to move forward on the petitions to use California’s ambitious rules as a national model to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

In 2019, HFC emissions in the United States were equivalent to more than 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide – that is the yearly greenhouse gas emissions from 44 coal-fired power plants or 37 million cars. Given California’s commitment to developing innovative, ambitious climate solutions – and in recognition of the fact that our state makes up one-eighth of all domestic HFC emissions – California has been at the forefront of implementing policies to reduce the use of these harmful gases.

In December 2020, California adopted the nation’s most ambitious HFC regulations on air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, requiring the use of more climate-friendly alternatives. The restrictions are based on “global warming potential” values and include a prohibition on the sale and use of refrigerant equipment and products above certain maximum values. California’s new policy also includes programs that will help reduce the use of HFC-emitting refrigerants and incentivize the recovery of these gases. The California regulations set near-term, achievable dates to meet the targets.

We urge the administration to use the authorities in the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act to move forward on the petitions that have been submitted to reinstate the Significant New Alternatives Policy program and use California’s HFC regulations as a model nationwide. Doing so would significantly reduce the harmful effects of HFCs on our climate and the frontline communities who are disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis, while also helping the United States reach President Biden’s 2030 climate goals.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Alex Padilla

United States Senator

###