Feinstein Calls on LA County to Protect Nursing Home Residents

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors highlighting her concern with the rising number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, particularly in nursing homes.

“I write to express my concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Los Angeles County, particularly in nursing homes. I would like to request an update on the county’s outbreak as well as to offer my full assistance in helping address any issues that are preventing the county from safely reopening with adequate testing and other health measures in place,” wrote Feinstein.

Full text of the letter is available

June 16, 2020

The Honorable Kathryn Barger

Chair, Los Angeles Board of Supervisors

500 West Temple Street, Room 869

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Dear Supervisor Barger,

I write to express my concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Los Angeles County, particularly in nursing homes. I would like to request an update on the county’s outbreak as well as to offer my full assistance in helping address any issues that are preventing the county from safely reopening with adequate testing and other health measures in place.

On Sunday, the county reported 1,003 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths, bringing the county total to 73,018 cases and 2,907 deaths. These new numbers come as the county is continuing to move toward reopening with high risk businesses, like gyms, and outdoor recreation, such as swimming pools, being allowed to reopen as of Friday.

I am also concerned about the number of cases in Los Angeles County that are occurring in nursing homes and the delay in testing residents. According to a recent Los Angeles Times article, it took the county’s health department more than a week to provide tests for employees at the Norwalk Skilled Nursing & Wellness Center after a resident tested positive. At least 43 residents and 34 employees with ties to this location have since tested positive, and six have died.

It is my understanding that the county has decided to test residents and staff at all of the county’s nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities. I ask that you provide me with an update on how many county residents and staff are currently sick with coronavirus and if any underlying issues need to be addressed to ensure the residents who live in these facilities are safe.

I recognize how challenging this unprecedented pandemic continues to be, and I look forward to continue working with you as we confront this virus head on.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

