Feinstein Supports Stronger Measures to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California:

“Over the last month we’ve seen coronavirus numbers more than double throughout California, particularly in Los Angeles. Statewide there are now more than 230,000 cases. Governor Newsom’s moves today to reinstate some public health measures in advance of the Fourth of July are necessary, and he has my full support.

“Despite early progress containing the disease, coronavirus is clearly on the upswing across the state. In the last two weeks hospitalizations have increased by 43 percent and ICU admissions have increased by 37 percent. And yesterday, Arizona, Florida, Texas and California each saw more new cases than the combined 27 countries that make up the European Union.

“Despite our collective fatigue with all the changes we’ve had to make, the only way to save lives and revive the economy is to stay the course with tactics such as physical distancing and the use of masks. Until a vaccine is developed, we must be extremely conservative in our plans to reopen.

“We ignore this virus at our own peril, and we’ve seen the consequences in states where guidelines aren’t followed. I implore everyone to do their part to stop the spread of this disease. Physically distance. Wear masks. And especially as we head into the holiday weekend, please avoid large gatherings that make distancing impossible.”

