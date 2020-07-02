Feinstein Supports Additional Resources for Imperial County

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced her support for $28.2 million in federal funding that Imperial County has been awarded to help the county’s coronavirus response. The funds were included by Congress in the CARES Act.

In addition to $28.2 million in “hotspot” funding, an HHS and DHS medical team currently stationed in the county have had their deployment extended through the end of July.

“The coronavirus situation in Imperial County has become dire. It now has the highest infection rate in the state, nearly 10 times the rate in neighboring San Diego County.

“The coming weeks are crucial for Imperial County and we must do all we can to ensure the county’s hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.

“I’m pleased to see HHS and DHS have agreed to my request and will keep their team of doctors, critical-care nurses and respiratory therapists stationed in the county. Imperial County hospitals have been awarded $28.2 million from the funds Congress included in the CARES Act for areas designated as ‘hotspots.’

“Still, more needs to be done to support Imperial County and I stand ready to do everything I can to help the county confront this pandemic.”

On June 15, Senator Feinstein wrote to HHS and DHS urging them to extend the deployment of their medical teams in Imperial County. The medical teams were set to be recalled on June 11, 2020.

###