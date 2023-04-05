Feinstein Applauds $300 Million Investment to Repair California Water Infrastructure

San Francisco—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Biden administration announced more than $300 million to help restore California’s water infrastructure.

The funding is part of the $3.2 billion that Senator Feinstein helped secure in the bipartisan infrastructure law to repair aging water infrastructure.

“The Biden administration announced today nearly $585 million to repair our nation’s aging water infrastructure this year, and I’m proud we were able to secure more than half for California,” Senator Feinstein said.

“The recent storms reminded us that California’s water infrastructure is rapidly aging and we need to move quickly to repair it in the face of climate change.

“The funds announced today will help modernize our canals, reservoirs and dams to ensure we’re better prepared to retain water during wet years to use during dry years.”

The funding for California is included in the nearly $585 million in water infrastructure funding that the Biden administration announced today.

A complete list of the projects receiving funding is available here and includes:

$22.2 million for the Friant-Kern Canal.

$25 million for the Delta-Mendota Canal.

$65.9 million for the Trinity River Hatchery.

$45.5 million for the San Luis (William R. Gianelli) Powerplant.

$42.5 million for the Spring Creek Powerplant on the Trinity River.

$25 million to refurbish the Jones Pumping Plant in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

$24.7 million for refurbishment of Shasta Dam, including its temperature control device.

$20.5 million for improvements to the Folsom Powerplant.

$10 million to modernize the Nimbus Fish Hatchery.

$8.75 million for the Klamath Project’s A and C canals.

$8.25 million for refurbishment of the Imperial Dam.

$3 million for Lake Tahoe Dam replacement.

###