Feinstein: Judicial Nominees Highlight Strength, Diversity of California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s nominees to fill California vacancies on the federal courts:

“These first six judicial nominees to the federal courts in California highlight the strength and diversity of our great state. After reviewing more than 300 applications to the federal judiciary, I’m confident that these nominees will make outstanding jurists.

“I’m particularly proud to see so many women stepping forward to be judges. Women represent only about one-quarter of the active judges on the federal district courts in California, despite making up more than half of the population in the state. So, there is no question that we need greater diversity, including professional diversity, on the federal courts.

“There are 15 additional vacancies on California’s district courts that need to be filled immediately and more expected next year. I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden and Senator Padilla to ensure that the remaining vacancies on the federal courts in California are filled with well-qualified judicial candidates who reflect the makeup of the state.”

California judicial nominees :

Ninth Circuit:

Lucy Koh: Lucy Koh is a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.





Lucy Koh is a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Gabriel Sanchez: Gabriel Sanchez is a judge on the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District.





Gabriel Sanchez is a judge on the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District. Holly Thomas: Holly Thomas is a judge on the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.





Eastern District:

Jennifer Thurston: Jennifer Thurston is a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.





Central District:

Maame Frimpong: Maame Frimpong is a judge on the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.





Maame Frimpong is a judge on the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County. Hernan Vera: Hernan Vera is a judge on the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.





###