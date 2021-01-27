Feinstein: Beating COVID-19 Depends on Continued Adherence to Guidelines

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest COVID-19 figures in California:

“The COVID-19 situation remains dire in California. Nearly every county is in the state’s most restrictive ‘purple’ tier, and almost 40,000 Californians have died. Still, there’s reason for hope.

“President Biden has moved swiftly to establish a national strategy for COVID-19 and provide much-needed federal support to cities and states. He announced this week that his administration reached an agreement to obtain an additional 200 million vaccine doses. Added to the 400 million doses already purchased, we could see 300 million Americans inoculated by summer’s end, a level of vaccination that would put us well on our way to defeating the virus.

“We’re all deeply concerned by this pandemic. But even as some restrictions are lifted, we must stay the course when it comes to mask use and physical distancing. Ignoring COVID-19 won’t make it go away. We have to continue taking precautions that helped us tamp down the virus last summer.

“Cities and states across the country have used a range of strategies to confront this virus, some successful, others not. But I believe California acted early and forcefully, evolving policies to confront an unprecedented challenge. Mayors, county and statewide officials, including Governor Newsom, are doing their best in a very difficult situation, and I’m proud to live in a state that took this threat seriously from day one and continues to work hard to do better. I will continue to help in any way I possibly can to end this dreadful virus.”

