Feinstein Renews Call for Closure of Guantanamo Detention Facility

Calls detention facility ‘aberration on the United States of America’

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today, in remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, renewed her call for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

“To me, it makes no sense to house our prisoners there whatsoever,” Feinstein said of the detention facility in her opening remarks. “And one of the things that I hoped many years ago when I went there was that we would have the ability to close down that facility. So, I hope that this hearing may lead to that.”

Later in the hearing, Feinstein spoke further about the creation of the Guantanamo Bay prison and its effects on the United States.

“I think that detention at Guantanamo was not thought through,” Feinstein said. “It’s been subject to major legal challenges, and it has ultimately served as a rallying cry and recruitment tool for our adversaries.”

Feinstein continued: “For this modern body to support an isolated ‘criminal justice system,’ in quotes, is just plain wrong. And I would hope that the votes are here, finally, to change it. I just wanted to say that, because this is an aberration on the United States of America. It’s not what we represent.”

