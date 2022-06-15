Feinstein Calls for Comprehensive Immigration Reform on 10th Anniversary of DACA

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA):

“For 10 years, DACA has protected hundreds of thousands of Dreamers from deportation. I’m proud to support this program, but we must do more to protect these and other young individuals who have only known the United States as their home.

“Dreamers were brought here at a young age. They work, they attend school, they pay taxes. They are Americans in every sense and want nothing more than to stay and continue to contribute to their communities.

“While DACA has temporarily lifted the fear of deportation, there is no guarantee a future administration or the courts won’t reverse course. We need a permanent fix. Congress needs to pass comprehensive immigration reform, including a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, more than a quarter of whom live in California.

“It’s time to remove the constant fear that DACA could be taken away and leave them once again vulnerable to deportation.”

