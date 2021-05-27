Feinstein, Hirono, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Marking May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) and a group of their colleagues in introducing a resolution marking May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The resolution highlights the contributions to our country by generations of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is an important opportunity to honor the contributions Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made throughout our nation’s history while simultaneously condemning the rise of hate crimes targeting this community during the pandemic. The strength of our country is rooted in our diversity, and it’s important that we recognize and celebrate that fact – that’s what this resolution does,” Senator Feinstein said.

“This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is particularly meaningful. As we celebrate the rich diversity and contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in our country, these very communities have been under attack throughout the pandemic. We must take this opportunity to stand together with these communities and continue our work to advance civil rights and equal treatment for all Americans,” Senator Hirono said.

The full resolution text is available here.

The legislation is also cosponsored by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

