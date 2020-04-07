Feinstein Calls on Senate to Donate Emergency N-95, Cloth Procedure Masks

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent a letter to Senate leadership calling on the Senate Sergeant at Arms to review supplies of N-95 and cloth procedure masks contained in Senate emergency packs and donate them where possible.

April 7, 2020

The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Majority Leader

U.S. Capitol

The Honorable Charles E. Schumer

Democratic Leader

U.S. Capitol

Dear Leaders McConnell and Schumer,

As you know, every Senate office has been issued an emergency pack by the Senate Sergeant at Arms (SAA) that includes, among other things, N-95 masks and cloth procedure masks. The SAA has now issued guidance that each Senator is free to use the equipment in these emergency kits as we see fit. I intend to donate the masks and other needed equipment in my office’s kits to hospitals and other organizations in need in California and to request that the SAA replace these supplies when they are more readily available. I encourage you to suggest that other Senators do the same.

More importantly, I suggest that the Sergeant at Arms do a full inventory of masks and other equipment in its holdings that may similarly be donated. I understand that various federal agencies, most recently the EPA, have done similar checks and distributions.

While this will be a small part of the Nation’s need for emergency equipment, we can at least put the Congressional stocks of masks and other equipment to good use during this pandemic.

Thank you both, and best wishes to you, Elaine, and Iris during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

