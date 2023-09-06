Feinstein Condemns Abas’ “Blatantly Antisemitic” Comments

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today condemned the remarks of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for saying Hitler killed Jews not because of their religion or culture, but for their “social role … dealing with unsury and money.”

“The international community has rightly condemned some in the Israeli government for making hateful and bigoted statements towards Palestinians. We must also be outraged when the elected leader of the Palestinian Authority makes blatantly antisemitic statements relying on centuries-old canards and falsehoods trampling on the memories of those who perished in the Holocaust. This type of inflammatory rhetoric can incite violence and does nothing to advance the cause of peace and reconciliation between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Mr. Abbas should retract his statement and apologize immediately,” Senator Feinstein said.

###