Feinstein: ‘Incredible Honor’ to Become Longest-Serving Woman Senator

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on her 30-year anniversary in the U.S. Senate (November 4) and on becoming the longest-serving woman senator (November 5), surpassing Senator Barbara Mikulski:

“It’s an incredible honor to become the longest-serving woman senator in our nation’s history, and I’m forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them.

“It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. We went from two women senators when I ran for office in 1992 to 24 today – and I know that number will keep climbing. We should all thank the women who led the way, particularly the one-of-a-kind Barbara Mikulski, the first woman to serve five terms and a powerful example for us all.

“We have a woman vice president and had a woman candidate in the presidential general election – who in fact won the popular vote. Today there are 123 women Representatives, including the most effective House Speaker in history. More women are serving in the highest ranks of our military and as Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and CEOs.

“We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do. When I came to the Senate, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, a fundamental right and a clear signal that women have the right to choose what is best for themselves. The Supreme Court recently overturned that right. And women continue to struggle to achieve pay equality – women still only make 84 cents on the dollar compared to men in the same position and often struggle to secure workplace rights.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving the people of California. I will continue to advocate for women’s rights in all aspects of life, I will continue to advocate for more women leaders and I will continue to do all I can to represent the people of California.”

###