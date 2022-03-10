Feinstein Announces Application Process for Wildland Fire Commission

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with the Departments of Interior and Homeland Security, released the application process for applying for membership to the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

This commission was established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but the process for selecting or nominating members had not yet been announced. Feinstein on February 24 called on the Biden administration to expedite the process in order to have the commission functioning by the start of the traditional fire season.

“The Western United States, particularly California, is being devastated by wildfire. In response, the federal government must do all we can to confront these fires,” Feinstein said.

“I’m pleased the USDA is expediting the formation of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission, a group of individuals who will help develop recommendations for prevention, mitigation, suppression and management of wildfires as well as strategies to recover after they occur. The commission will play a critical role in coordinating the government’s efforts to combat wildfire and should begin its vital work as soon as possible.”

The application process will be open until 11:59 p.m. PST on March 25. Applications for membership can be submitted online by accessing the form here. Additional information is available at the commission’s website.

