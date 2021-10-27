Federal Funding Bills Include $62 Million in Feinstein Requests for Central Valley, Northern California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced the Senate versions of the fiscal year 2022 government funding bills include nearly $62 million in direct funding for Central Valley and Northern California projects that the senator requested from the Appropriations Committee.

“The government funding bills recently released by the Senate invest heavily in California,” said Senator Feinstein. “The bills include nearly $62 million in direct funding for the Central Valley and Northern California.

“From modernizing our water infrastructure to fighting wildfire to creating more opportunities for education, these projects would address many of the challenges facing our state. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure they’re included in the final package so that California gets its fair share.”

The House and Senate Appropriations Committees are expected to begin negotiations soon over a final omnibus bill to fund the government through September 30, 2022. Congress must pass these appropriations bills for the projects to be included. This is the first time since fiscal year 2011 that congressionally directed funding is being included in government funding bills.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown for the Central Valley of the projects included in the bills at the request of Senator Feinstein:

Calaveras County:

$1.3 million to improve the Copper Cove Wastewater Treatment and Reclamation Facility to ensure it will comply with current and future regulations, meets local demand for reclaimed water and facilitates projected growth.

Del Norte County:

$3.1 million to renovate the Del Norte County Jail to remodel an existing recreation room to address security concerns and update an existing booking area to create three additional recreation rooms.

El Dorado County:

$269,000 for the Fire Academy at Lake Tahoe Community College to purchase the necessary materials and equipment to train cadets.

Fresno County:

$2 million for the Fresno Yosemite Airport Terminal Expansion and Safety Enhancement Project to improve passenger safety while boarding and disembarking .





to improve passenger safety while boarding and disembarking $665,000 for the Urban Heat Island Mitigation and Edible Food Rescue and Distribution Project to expand services provided by the Healthy Food Hub.

Inyo County:

$205,000 to establish an Eastern Sierra Business Center in Bishop. The funds would be used to purchase broadband, furniture, and equipment for the center.

Merced County:

$3 million for Gustine to install a 1-million-gallon water tank storage system and booster pump station to replace the current 75,000-gallon tank.





to install a 1-million-gallon water tank storage system and booster pump station to replace the current 75,000-gallon tank. $500,000 for the Los Banos Creek Detention Dam to study whether an existing flood protection reservoir can be expanded.





to study whether an existing flood protection reservoir can be expanded. $300,000 for First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center to fund a pilot program to provide up to an additional 900 individuals with mental health services.

Nevada County:

$1 million for the North San Juan Fire Suppression System to install a 330,000-gallon water storage tank, pipeline and fire hydrants in downtown North San Juan, which currently lacks public water service and an emergency water pipeline for fire suppression.





to install a 330,000-gallon water storage tank, pipeline and fire hydrants in downtown North San Juan, which currently lacks public water service and an emergency water pipeline for fire suppression. $750,000 to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Miners Hospital to establish a rural primary health and urgent care clinic in western Nevada County, a federally designated, medically underserved area.

Placer County:

$75,000 for the Roseville-PCWA Cooperative Water Reliability project to increase the amount of water available for the city of Roseville and the Placer County Water Agency.

Sacramento County:

$5 million for the Sacramento River Basin Floodplain Reactivation project to reactivate floodplains, provide fish rearing habitat, generate fish food, improve fish passage and enhance overall ecosystem function while maintaining farming, flood protection and managed wetland operations.





to reactivate floodplains, provide fish rearing habitat, generate fish food, improve fish passage and enhance overall ecosystem function while maintaining farming, flood protection and managed wetland operations. $3.9 million for the Sacramento River Fish Screen Program to complete one of the final two high-priority fish screen projects on the Sacramento River, make significant progress on the second project and make other needed investments in fish passage and fish screens.





to complete one of the final two high-priority fish screen projects on the Sacramento River, make significant progress on the second project and make other needed investments in fish passage and fish screens. $1.7 million for the Fairbairn Groundwater Well to build a new groundwater well that will produce approximately 2 million gallons of drinking water, enough to serve approximately 5,000 households.





to build a new groundwater well that will produce approximately 2 million gallons of drinking water, enough to serve approximately 5,000 households. $1 million to Meristem to help prepare and place young adults with autism into internships with local businesses.





to help prepare and place young adults with autism into internships with local businesses. $1 million to the California Workforce Association Youth Apprenticeship Initiative to help establish youth apprenticeship programs across the state.





to help establish youth apprenticeship programs across the state. $340,000 to help establish the Rancho Cordova Youth Center, which will be the first youth center within the community. The funds would assist in the start-up costs and programming development, including staffing, computer lab equipment, art supplies, books, and sports equipment.

San Joaquin County:

$200,000 for the Lower San Joaquin River Flood Control Project to fund the second phase of the feasibility study.

Yolo County:

$2 million for the Lower Cache Creek Feasibility Study for planning, engineering and design for a flood risk management project.

Yuba County:

$33 million for Beale Air Force Base to collocate and modernize office, mission planning, training and maintenance space for Air Force aviators and mechanics.





to collocate and modernize office, mission planning, training and maintenance space for Air Force aviators and mechanics. $500,000 for PRIDE Industries to create a pilot to provide vocational rehabilitation services through a virtual platform to 200 students with disabilities.

###