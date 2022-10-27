Feinstein Statement on Passing of Roz Wyman

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Roz Wyman, a fixture in the California Democratic Party and a vocal promoter for Los Angeles:

“I’m heartbroken at the passing of Roz Wyman, one of my best friends and someone who made a real difference for Los Angeles and for Democratic politics.

“I met Roz in 1984 when I was mayor of San Francisco and Roz was chair of the Democratic National Convention – the first woman to hold that position. We became close friends, a bond that would only grow over the years.

“Roz’s roots in politics were already deep when I met her. She was just 22 when she was elected to the LA City Council in 1953, a post she held for a dozen years. She would go on to shape JFK’s 1960 Democratic National Convention, work on Robert Kennedy’s campaign and, most important to me, serve as my Senate campaign co-chair and close advisor – my ‘field marshal’ – for decades.

“Of course if there was one thing Roz was more passionate about than Democratic politics, it was her hometown of Los Angeles and her beloved Dodgers.

“There was nowhere Roz would rather be than Dodger Stadium, holding court from her seat at the end of the Dodger dugout. Roz was a major reason the Dodgers moved to LA in the 1950s – she braved death threats and political attacks, but she persevered and became the Dodgers’ biggest booster.

“Roz was a real force of nature whenever she set her mind to something. Whether it was politics or dragging a baseball team 3,000 miles across the country, Roz had a passion that was infectious and she really got things done.

“My heart is with all of Roz’s family and her many, many friends. Roz has been a role model for so many, setting an example through her passion, her dynamism and her good soul. She truly left the world a better place than she found it, and I will deeply miss her.”

