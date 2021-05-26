Feinstein Statement on Shooting in San Jose

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after a mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., left at least eight dead:

“Once again we’re dealing with the tragic aftermath of another mass shooting, this time at a San Jose rail yard where an employee killed at least eight people. My heart goes out to those victims and their families whose lives were shattered today.

“The common thread in every mass shooting is easy access to deadly weapons. We’re the only country that experiences mass shootings on a regular basis, and it’s largely because congressional Republicans refuse to take reasonable steps to reduce gun violence.

“Democrats have proposed measures to curb this epidemic, including universal background checks, banning high-capacity ammunition magazines and military-style assault weapons, banning untraceable ‘ghost’ guns, raising the age to buy an assault rifle, and giving families and law enforcement the ability to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from individuals who intend to harm themselves or others.

“It’s time to pass these commonsense proposals to end the scourge of mass shootings. Ignoring the problem is not an option. We must do more to stop this violence.”

###