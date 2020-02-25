Feinstein Statement on Bob Iger Stepping Down as Disney CEO

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Bob Iger’s decision to step down as Disney CEO:

“Over the last 15 years as Disney CEO, Bob Iger has proven to be a talented leader and visionary for the entertainment industry.

“He had big shoes to fill when Michael Eisner stepped down, but he quickly showed that he was up for the job.

“Under Bob’s leadership, Disney acquired Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, all multi-billion-dollar deals. And more recently, he oversaw the creation of Disney+, the company’s streaming service, which already has nearly 30 million subscribers.

“There’s no question that Bob helped grow Disney into one of the biggest and most successful entertainment companies, and he should be proud of that.

“I know Bob will continue to represent Disney to the best of his ability no matter what role he fills. Best of luck to Bob and thanks for everything.”

###