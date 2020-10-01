Feinstein to Bureau of Land Management: Stop Gold Mining in Conglomerate Mesa Area of California Desert

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the Bureau of Land Management to conduct a full environmental analysis of a proposed expansion to a gold mining project in the Conglomerate Mesa area of the California desert, near Death Valley National Park.

“I write to express my concern that K2 Gold, a Canadian mining company, has taken steps to significantly expand the Perdito Exploration Project in the Conglomerate Mesa area of the California desert without proper environmental review,” Senator Feinstein wrote in a letter to BLM Deputy Director William Perry Pendley.

Senator Feinstein continued: “Conglomerate Mesa is an extraordinary place in the California Desert that is important to local Native American Tribes and outdoor recreationists, and provides habitat for unique plant and animal species like the iconic Joshua Tree. As the agency charged with balancing competing needs of public lands while ensuring natural, cultural, and historic resources are maintained for present and future use, the Bureau of Land Management must carefully examine any direct or cumulative impacts of K2’s proposed expansion.”

The full text of the letter is available here and below:

October 1, 2020

William P. Pendley

Deputy Director, Policy and Programs

Bureau of Land Management

1849 C St. NW

Washington, DC 20240

Dear Mr. Pendley:

I write to express my concern that K2 Gold, a Canadian mining company, has taken steps to significantly expand the Perdito Exploration Project in the Conglomerate Mesa area of the California desert without proper environmental review. I ask that a full environmental analysis with an environmental impact statement be completed and made available for public comment before any expansion or modification to this project receives federal approval to move forward.

Last month, the Bureau of Land Management approved a modification to K2 Gold’s project to allow for sixteen helicopter-access drill sites in the project area - more than double the amount in the original proposal. The company has advertised a plan to drill 120 holes and construct miles of roads in the second phase of its project, all without additional environmental review. It is critical that cumulative environmental impacts of any changes are fully analyzed and made available for public comment, especially considering the magnitude of this expansion.

A 2017 Bureau of Land Management study confirmed that the project is within an area with wilderness characteristics. Gold exploration and road construction would irreparably harm these fragile public lands. In addition, the local community has expressed opposition to gold exploration and road construction and should be given ample opportunity to comment on any modifications to the project that would affect their communities.

Conglomerate Mesa is an extraordinary place in the California Desert that is important to local Native American Tribes and outdoor recreationists, and provides habitat for unique plant and animal species like the iconic Joshua Tree. As the agency charged with balancing competing needs of public lands while ensuring natural, cultural, and historic resources are maintained for present and future use, the Bureau of Land Management must carefully examine any direct or cumulative impacts of K2’s proposed expansion.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

