Senate Passes Resolution Congratulating Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams

Washington—The Senate passed a resolution introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) congratulating the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The resolution applauds the team’s hard-won victory led by Sean McVay, the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach in history, Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald. The senators also highlighted the game’s ode to West Coast hip-hop and rap with a halftime performance headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

“The Los Angeles Rams’ come-from-behind victory was a thrilling end to this year’s Super Bowl,” said Senator Feinstein. “Our resolution congratulates the Rams for their success on the field, their commitment to the Los Angeles community and for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to California where it belongs.”

“Los Angeles is the city of champions,” said Senator Padilla. “The grit and determination from the Rams made for a fantastic season ending with an epic Super Bowl win at home. This world championship is just the beginning of a long and successful Rams reign.”

Full text of the resolution is available here and below:

Title: Congratulating the Los Angeles Rams on their victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Whereas, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Los Angeles Rams (referred to in this preamble as the “Rams”) won Super Bowl LVI by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23 to 20;

Whereas the Rams became the second team in the history of the National Football League (referred to in this preamble as the “NFL”) to win a Super Bowl championship game on their home field, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California;

Whereas the Rams won—

the second Super Bowl championship in the history of the franchise and the first NFL championship game played in Los Angeles since 1951;

in the National Football Conference (referred to in this preamble as the “NFC”) Wild Card round by defeating the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 34 to 11 on January 17, 2022;

in the NFC Divisional round by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 30 to 27 on January 23, 2022; and

the NFC championship by defeating the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 20 to 17 on January 30, 2022;

Whereas wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who went from an underrated recruit at A.C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, to a standout player at Eastern Washington University, had 8 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, rushed 1 time for 7 yards, and was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI;

Whereas Cooper Kupp became the first player in NFL history to win the receiving triple crown, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player in the same season;

Whereas quarterback Matthew Stafford orchestrated game-winning drives in 3 consecutive playoff games;

Whereas 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 7-time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald sealed the game with his second sack;

Whereas Sean McVay became the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach in NFL history;

Whereas the Rams were led by their team captains Aaron Donald, Jordan Fuller, Johnny Hekker, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, and Robert Woods;

Whereas the entire Rams roster contributed to the Super Bowl LVI victory, including Cam Akers, Brian Allen, Tremayne Anchrum, Jr., Tutu Atwell, Odell Beckham, Jr., Kendall Blanton, Bobby Brown III, Terrell Burgess, Raymond Calais, Marquise Copeland, Austin Corbett, Blake Countess, Dont’e Deayon, Jamil Demby, Aaron Donald, David Edwards, Bobby Evans, Leonard Floyd, Jordan Fuller, Jake Funk, Greg Gaines, Chris Garrett, Matt Gay, Jake Gervase, Grant Haley, Jacob Harris, Rob Havenstein, Johnny Hekker, Darrell Henderson, Jr., Tyler Higbee, Michael Hoecht, Justin Hollins, Brycen Hopkins, Travin Howard, Buddy Howell, AJ Jackson, Van Jefferson, Ernest Jones, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp, Terrell Lewis, David Long, Jr., Sony Michel, Von Miller, Johnny Mundt, Joe Noteboom, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Matthew Orzech, Bryce Perkins, Brandon Powell, Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp, Troy Reeder, A’Shawn Robinson, Robert Rochell, Christian Rozeboom, Nick Scott, Coleman Shelton, Ben Skowronek, Matthew Stafford, Eric Weddle, Andrew Whitworth, Darious Williams, John Wolford, and Robert Woods;

Whereas, before kickoff at SoFi Stadium, commonly known as the “Rams House”, the NFL honored the legacies of 4 Black football players who broke the color barrier in professional football in 1946: Kenny Washington and Woody Strode, who played for the Los Angeles Rams, and William “Bill” K. Willis and Marion Motley, who played for the Cleveland Browns;

Whereas West Coast hip-hop and rap took center stage with a halftime performance headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar; and

Whereas, since 2014, Los Angeles professional sports teams have won titles in the NFL, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, and the Women’s National Basketball Association: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

congratulates the Los Angeles Rams and their fans on their victory in Super Bowl LVI;

recognizes the achievements of all the players, coaches, and staff who contributed to the victory; and

respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—

(A) the owner and chairman of the Los Angeles Rams, E. Stanley Kroenke;

(B) the chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Rams, Kevin Demoff; and

(C) the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, Les Snead.

