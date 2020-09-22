Feinstein on 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths in U.S.

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California and across the country:

“This week, the United States has hit the tragic milestone of 200,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, a figure almost 70 times larger than the number of Americans killed on 9/11 and far greater than the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War.

Without question, this is the deadliest threat we’ve faced in a century. The disease has killed the young and the old alike, the chronically ill and healthy, too. It has devastated communities of color and ravaged nursing homes, highlighting inequities in access to health care in our country.

Though we’ve now lived with this disease for many months, we cannot allow this death toll to become normalized, nor can we forget the hundreds of thousands of Americans who lost their lives.

“More than 15,000 Californians have died and nearly 800,000 have tested positive for the virus. As of today, 36 counties across the state have seen more than 1,000 cases. There’s no question COVID-19 has been devastating and remains a serious threat.

“But we’re not helpless. In fact, we now know what we have to do to combat the spread of this disease and return to normal. The same measures that helped reduce transmission and prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed can still protect us from the worst. All of us are tired from six months of physical distancing, mask wearing and constant hand washing, but we can’t stop now.

“Please continue following health guidelines and complying with state orders related to the virus. We must stay vigilant as we head into flu season and a potential ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 infections. We’ll make it through this pandemic, but it’s going to take everyone doing their part to minimize the spread of the virus.”

