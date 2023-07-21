Feinstein on Passing of Tony Bennett

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Tony Bennett:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tony Bennett. The world lost a wonderfully talented musician who inspired millions, San Francisco lost a beloved champion and I lost a dear friend.

“Tony was a true New Yorker but he was also an adopted son of San Francisco. From riding the cable cars to celebrate their renovation to uplifting us by leading a city-wide singing of ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ during the pandemic, Tony’s love and support for San Francisco have been felt for decades.

“In fact, a painting of us riding the cable cars together still hangs in my Senate office. I cherish the friendship I’ve shared for decades with Tony and his wife Susan, a fellow San Franciscan. My thoughts are with her and their family during this difficult time.

“Tony was above all else a kind and generous person who was loved by so many and whose music transcended generations. His heart will forever be in San Francisco and ours will forever be with him.”

