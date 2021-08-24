Wildfire Resources Available for Californians

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today urged Californians to increase their awareness and preparation as the wildfire season progresses, and included a list of resources California can consult.

“The rapid growth of the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County demonstrates just how dangerous and unpredictable wildfires can be. It also serves as a reminder to everyone in fire-prone areas to prepare for fires now and seek help, if needed,” Senator Feinstein said.

“Californians have a wide range of resources available. From mitigation and preparation to information and recovery aid, I encourage all Californians who live in at-risk areas or have already been affected by wildfires to learn as much as they can and be prepared for the worst.”

Resources

Prevention – Use caution when outdoors, stay aware of surroundings

The large majority of wildfires are caused by human activity. Fires can be ignited from a variety of sources, including camping and using gasoline powered equipment like chainsaws and tractors. Find tips on how to safely operate gasoline powered equipment here.

Avoid mowing grass when it’s windy. Use caution, as metal blades striking rocks can spark fires.

Keep vehicles away from brush. Nearly all fires sparked by motor vehicles can be prevented by practicing caution and following these steps.

More info: Find the Department of the Interior’s top 10 tips to avoid starting wildfires here.

Preparation – Harden your home, create defensible space

Using fire-resistant building materials in and around your home greatly increases a home’s chances of survival during a wildfire.

Removing shrubs, brush and other flammable materials from the area directly around your house can help prevent fire from reaching your home.

A combination of hardening your home and creating defensible space is key to mitigating potential effects of wildfire.

More info: Cal Fire has more information on how to harden your home and create defensible space here.

More info: The Federal Emergency Management Administration has more information on how to stay prepared for the threat of wildfire here.

Readiness – Prepare an evacuation kit, develop an evacuation plan

In the event of evacuation, it’s imperative to have all essential supplies ready to grab and go. Creating an evacuation kit with extra supplies such as clothes, medicine, financial information and more will reduce time needed to evacuate. Find Cal Fire’s evacuation kit checklist here.

Developing a communication and evacuation plan with your family will reduce the threat wildfire poses to human life. Cal Fire suggests creating a designated meeting point and developing several escape routes.

More info: Find additional information on how to stay ready for wildfire evacuations here.

More info: The Federal Emergency Management Administration warns that after an emergency, you may need supplies to survive for several days. Find more information on putting together an emergency supply kit here.

Evacuate – Monitor wildfires near you, comply with evacuation orders

Tracking wildfires requires staying up-to-date with news reports as well as information reported by firefighting authorities.

Be sure to frequently check with local fire authorities and sign up for text message notifications from Cal Fire.

More info: Cal Fire has an instructional video on evacuating in case of wildfire here.

More info: The California Office of Emergency Services urges Californians to not wait when ordered to evacuate. Learn the difference between an evacuation warning and an evacuation order here.

Returning home – Be aware of smoldering fires, seek assistance

After receiving word from officials that it’s safe to return home, check your property for any lingering fires or hot spots. Follow Cal Fire’s checklist to ensure your home is safe.

Even after a fire is put out, there is still potential danger from flooding and debris flows, and structural and road damage.

Don’t drink or use water from the faucet until emergency officials say it is okay. Water supply systems can be damaged and become polluted during wildfires or as a result of subsequent post-fire flooding.

More info: Find more tips on how to safely return home following wildfires here.

More info: Federal assistance is available for those impacted by wildfires and other disasters. Find information on how to apply for federal emergency aid here.

