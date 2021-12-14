Feinstein: Conduct Thorough, Transparent Investigation Into Medina Spirit’s Death

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) yesterday called on the California Horse Racing Board to conduct a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into the death of Medina Spirit during a training session at Santa Anita Park.

“I recognize that Governor Newsom and the CHRB have worked to improve the safety of horseracing, and I expect this matter will be treated with the seriousness and professionalism it deserves,” Senator Feinstein wrote. “As a lifelong horse-enthusiast, I appreciate your prioritizing the welfare of racehorses. Your oversight role in this investigation and beyond is critical to protecting these horses and strengthening the integrity of the sport.”

Full text of the letter follows and is available here:

December 13, 2021

Scott Chaney

Executive Director, California Horse Racing Board

1010 Hurley Way, Suite 300

Sacramento, CA 95825

Dear Mr. Chaney,

As the California Horse Racing Board proceeds with the investigation into the jarring death of Medina Spirit, I urge you to ensure such efforts are thorough, transparent, and independent of any outside influence. Further, I ask that you provide my staff with regular updates on the investigation and any recommended actions necessary to prevent additional fatalities.

As you well know, Medina Spirit is one of 71 racehorses who have died at California racing facilities thus far in 2021. While this represents a reduction in deaths from prior years, it is apparent that more work is necessary to prevent these tragic fatalities. The continuation of racehorse deaths across the country illustrates why states’ cooperation is especially critical to support the implementation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act. As you know, this law establishes national, uniform safety standards for horseracing, which will take effect on July 1, 2022.

I recognize that Governor Newsom and the CHRB have worked to improve the safety of horseracing, and I expect this matter will be treated with the seriousness and professionalism it deserves. As a lifelong horse-enthusiast, I appreciate your prioritizing the welfare of racehorses. Your oversight role in this investigation and beyond is critical to protecting these horses and strengthening the integrity of the sport. Please let me know if I can be helpful.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

###