Feinstein Supports Attorney General’s Reversal of Trump-Era Asylum Eligibility Rules

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Attorney General Merrick Garland reversed decisions by the Trump administration that restricted asylum eligibility for victims of domestic and gang violence. Last month, Senator Feinstein called on the attorney general to reject the Trump administration’s decisions.

“I applaud Attorney General Garland for reversing the Trump administration’s decisions that restricted asylum eligibility for victims of domestic and gang violence.

“Denying humanitarian relief to asylum-seekers fleeing domestic violence or violent gangs not only ran contrary to existing precedent, it weakened our moral standing in the world.

“The United States has long been a safe haven for victims of violence. The attorney general’s decisions reaffirm that core American value and our commitment to helping those fleeing persecution.”

