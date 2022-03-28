Feinstein: President’s Budget Invests in Americans

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s budget request to Congress:

“President Biden’s budget expands on his promise to invest in the American people. As we continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the president’s budget will help reduce inflation, strengthen our economy and ensure the rich pay their fair share in taxes.

“His budget takes seriously the threat of climate change. It includes new funding to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and transition to cleaner energy sources. It also addresses the effects of climate change we’re already experiencing, including providing new funding to hire more federal wildland firefighters and prepare for increasingly severe droughts.

“The budget includes funding for other programs important to California. It includes key provisions to stop sewage from flowing from Mexico into San Diego, expand access to affordable housing and ensure more students can go to college. It also nearly doubles funding for programs in the Violence Against Woman Act to prevent domestic violence and help survivors.

“As Congress and the Biden administration begin negotiations on next year’s funding bills, I’m glad to see the president’s priorities are in the right place, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass these important provisions.”

