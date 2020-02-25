Feinstein, Collins Urge Passage of Legislation to Create Smithsonian Women’s History Museum

Washington — Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) sent a letter to the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, urging them to consider the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act as soon as possible. The bipartisan bill, introduced by Senators Collins and Feinstein last year, would establish an American women’s history museum in our nation’s capital.

“We ask that the Rules Committee consider and report [the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act] as soon as possible so that it may advance in the Senate this year when we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage,” the senators wrote. “We owe it to future generations to ensure the many accomplishments and diverse experiences of women are recognized as a fundamental part of our nation’s narrative.”

In December 2014, Congress created a commission to study the potential for an American museum of women’s history in Washington, D.C. This bipartisan commission’s report recommended the creation of a new Smithsonian Museum dedicated to women’s history. Incorporating the recommendations of the bipartisan commission, this bill would establish a national museum to collect, study, and create programs on a wide spectrum of American women’s experiences, contributions, and history.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved companion legislation introduced by Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).

Click here to read the full letter.

###