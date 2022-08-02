Feinstein, Rosen, Cortez Masto, Padilla Urge Biden Administration to Reestablish Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee, Address Staffing Issues for Lake Tahoe

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) to urge the Biden administration to reestablish the Lake Tahoe Basin Federal Advisory Committee (LTBFAC) and raising concerns about recruiting and retaining senior leadership at the Forest Service for Lake Tahoe. The LTBFAC, which expired in 2017, played a vital role in developing consensus for Tahoe-related funding from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

“For nearly 50 years, LTBMU has seen a number of transformative Forest Supervisors at its helm. However, the increased attrition rate of LTBMU senior leadership is concerning,” the senators wrote. “We would like to work with you and the Service to explore opportunities to maintain the unique role and stature of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, including making Forest Service positions more attractive for future applicants looking to take on and stay in these important roles for the long-term.”

“Additionally, we are concerned that the Lake Tahoe Basin Federal Advisory Committee (LTBFAC), which served as a national model for how engaged citizens can collaborate with federal, state, tribal, and local partners to establish consensus on issues, was allowed to expire in 2017. As the community continues to work together to address the environmental and economic challenges in the region, we urge you and USFS to quickly reestablish the LTBFAC,” the senators continued.

Full text of the letter is available here.

