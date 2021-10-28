Feinstein Supports Judge Koh’s Nomination to 9th Circuit

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Judiciary Committee voted 13-9 to advance Judge Lucy Koh’s nomination to the 9th Circuit:

“I’m proud to support the nomination of Judge Lucy Koh to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

“Judge Koh has an impeccable track record, serving as a judge in both federal and state court, as a government prosecutor and as a litigator in private practice. She is exactly the kind of judge we need on the 9th Circuit.

“She received bipartisan support from this committee when she was first nominated to the 9th Circuit by President Obama in 2016, and I’m pleased she received bipartisan support again today. I thank Senators Grassley and Graham in joining all Democrats to move this important nomination to the full Senate.

“Judge Koh has truly excelled in her service to the state of California, and she would be a strong addition to the 9th Circuit.”

