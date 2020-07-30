Feinstein: Election Will Happen on November 3

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on President Trump suggesting the election should be delayed:

“President Trump today once again attacked the integrity of our election system, this time even suggesting the election should be delayed.

“Tactics like undermining electoral processes and trying to push back elections are common, but never in the United States. Mail-in voting is safe and secure. My home state of California and others have long histories of mail-in voting, and widespread fraud has never been a problem.

“Rather than sending inflammatory tweets in an attempt to deflect attention from news reports that 150,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus and the economy has suffered its worst-ever quarterly losses, the president should instead get behind efforts to expand remote voting.

“The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to set election dates. The election will happen in three months. States need to take steps now to ensure everything runs smoothly on November 3.”

