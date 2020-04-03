Feinstein on Removal of USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, home-ported in San Diego, was removed from command.

“I’m concerned that the Navy removed Captain Brett Crozier from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt because he wrote a letter calling for help dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus on his ship.

“I have a special interest in the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its crew as it is home-ported in San Diego, and I’m closely monitoring developments regarding the safety and wellbeing of the deployed sailors and marines and their families back home.

“By all accounts, Captain Crozier wrote this letter because he cares deeply about the safety of his crew. The fact that the letter went to individuals outside his chain of command and revealed potential readiness issues would not seem to warrant a disciplinary action that essentially ends his career.

“Given the potential spread of the virus aboard other deployed warships, I am hopeful that other commanding officers are not deterred from expressing concern and seeking assistance.”

