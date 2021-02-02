Feinstein on Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg to serve as President Biden’s Secretary of Transportation:

“Pete Buttigieg will make an excellent Secretary of Transportation and I’m pleased the Senate has confirmed his nomination. As a former mayor myself, I believe his municipal background will bring a fresh perspective to the Department of Transportation and its 13 agencies. I look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg to make sure California’s unique authority to set tailpipe emissions standards is preserved and its transportation infrastructure is ready to meet the needs of our growing economy.

“Secretary Buttigieg’s commitment to restore Obama-era vehicle emissions standards and his support for a carbon-neutral U.S. electrical grid by 2035 are welcome changes after four years of assault on our environmental protections. I’m confident he’ll be an effective partner as we work to combat climate change and modernize our infrastructure.

“It is also important to note that with today’s vote, Secretary Buttigieg becomes the first openly LGBT Senate-confirmed Cabinet member and the highest-ranking LGBT American to ever serve in government. This is another first for an administration that is delivering on its promise to have a Cabinet that ‘looks like America.’”

