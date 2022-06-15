Feinstein Renews Call for Stricter Oversight of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today renewed her call for more testing of autonomous vehicles, comprehensive reporting of crash data and more cooperation with state and local governments on where autonomous vehicles can be used.

Her comments come in the wake of a report released today by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found 392 crashes involving autonomous vehicles have occurred, causing several fatalities.

“The data released today further underlines the need for more thorough and comprehensive testing and more oversight of driver-assisted and autonomous vehicles before they’re deployed on our roads,” Senator Feinstein said. “Allowing these vehicles on our streets before we know whether this technology is safe is irresponsible, as today’s report confirms.

“We’ve seen crashes with stationary objects and more than a dozen instances where vehicles with driver-assisted or AV technology crashed into parked emergency vehicles. This is clear evidence that this technology is just not ready for widespread use.

“NHTSA required the release of this data last year because the agency recognized these vehicles pose unique risks to the public. I encourage all federal agencies with oversight of our roads to aggressively review this technology to ensure the safety of the public.”

