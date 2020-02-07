Feinstein on Firing of Impeachment Witnesses

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the firing of impeachment witnesses:

“President Trump tonight fired two government officials who testified – under subpoena – during his impeachment trial. This is as clear a case of retribution as I’ve seen during my 27 years in the Senate.

“Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland should be celebrated for their courage to testify before Congress. Instead, that courage was rewarded by removal from their jobs. Lt. Col. Vindman’s brother Yevgeny was also fired from the National Security Council, another sign that these actions were nothing more than political revenge.

“The Senate had a chance during the impeachment trial to send a message that no president is above the law. Unfortunately, only one Republican had the bravery to stand up to the president and tell him to stop abusing the power of his office. The Senate’s failure to act is now showing that it will have real ramifications.”

